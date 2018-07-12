Tesla delivers 200,000 cars, tax credit for future buyers to be lower

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has delivered 200,000 electric cars in the United States, a spokesperson said on Thursday, resulting in lower tax credits for future buyers.

FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo is seen at the entrance to Tesla Motors' new showroom in Manhattan's Meatpacking District in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Under a tax overhaul last year, tax credits are available for the first 200,000 electric vehicles sold by an automaker. It is then reduced by 50 percent every six months until it phases out.

From Jan. 1 next year, the current $7,500 tax credit will go down to $3,750 until the middle of the year, the Tesla website said.