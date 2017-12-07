Budweiser maker Anheuser-Busch reserves 40 Tesla electric trucks

(Reuters) - Budweiser beer maker Anheuser-Busch has reserved 40 of Tesla Inc’s all-electric Semi trucks as it seeks to reduce fuel costs and vehicle emissions, the brewer said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California, U.S., November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

It was likely the largest publicly announced order Tesla has received for its electric trucks, which are scheduled to be in production by 2019.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are constantly seeking new ways to make our supply chain more sustainable, efficient, and innovative,” said James Sembrot, senior director of logistics strategy. “This investment in Tesla semi-trucks helps us achieve these goals while improving road safety and lowering our environmental impact.”

The U.S. subsidiary of Anheuser-Busch InBev NV plans to use the trucks for shipments to wholesalers within the 500-mile (800-km) range promised by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.

A range of trucking, grocery, and retail companies have reserved at least 116 Tesla Semi trucks, according to a Reuters tally, including Anheuser-Busch’s 40.

Last month, Tesla received orders for its electric trucks from high-profile companies such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and fleet operator J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Germany-based Deutsche Post AG’s DHL and Fortigo Freight Services Inc, one of Canada’s largest fleet management companies, also pre-ordered Tesla’s electric trucks last month to test on limited routes.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.