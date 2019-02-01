Teva's migrane drug gets EU panel nod

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is seen in London, Britain, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said a European Medicines Agency (EMA) panel on Friday recommended approving migraine treatment Ajovy, a drug that the company has been counting on to revive its fortune.

Ajovy was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September last year and the company had said it was seeing “a very strong launch” of the treatment.

“A final decision is expected in the first half of 2019,” Teva said.

Ajovy had suffered a setback in October when Express Scripts Holding Co, one of the largest U.S. prescription benefits managers, said it will cover new migraine drugs from Eli Lilly and Amgen Inc but not from Teva.

While final approvals are up to the European Commission, it generally follows the CHMP’s recommendation and endorses them within a couple of months.