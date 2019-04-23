Teva scraps cluster headache program

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference hold by its CEO, Kare Schultz, to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it would stop developing its migraine drug, Ajovy, for treating cluster headaches.

The company said the decision was taken after an analysis of late-stage study data showed that the drug was unlikely to meet the main goal of the trial.

The drug, known generically as fremanezumab, competes with rival treatments from Eli Lilly & Co and Amgen Inc.

Lilly in November received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s “breakthrough” status for its migraine drug in treating episodic cluster headaches.

Israel-based Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, is counting on Ajovy as a migraine treatment and another drug, Austedo for Huntington’s, to help revive its fortunes after it was forced to restructure to tackle a debt crisis.

Cluster headaches are rare and painful, occurring in clusters or cyclical patterns.