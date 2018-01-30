FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Deals
January 30, 2018 / 8:17 AM / in 4 hours

Israel's Teva Pharm to raise $5 billion in debt securities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday it planned to raise $5 billion of debt securities as it pushes ahead with a global overhaul aimed at cutting costs and managing its massive debt burden.

“The net proceeds from the sale of securities ... will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include additions to working capital, investments in or extensions of credit to our subsidiaries and the repayment of indebtedness,” Teva said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Israel-based Teva, the world’s biggest generic drugmaker, announced in late 2017 a restructuring that would combine its generic and specialty medicine businesses, cut more than a quarter of its workforce and close many of its factories.

The plan set a target to reduce costs by $3 billion by the end of 2019, from about $16.1 billion in 2017.

“We may sell these securities to or through one or more underwriters, dealers or agents, or directly to purchasers, on a continuous or delayed basis,” the company said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch,l Editing by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.