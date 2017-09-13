Teva to sell women's health assets to CVC Capital Partners: report

FILE PHOTO: A building belonging to generic drug producer Teva, Israel's largest company with a market value of about $57 billion, is seen in Jerusalem March 23, 2010. REUTERS/Baz Ratner (JERUSALEM - Tags: HEALTH BUSINESS SOCIETY)

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA.TA) (TEVA.N) is close to a deal to sell its women’s health assets outside the United States to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the Fly reported, citing Bloomberg.

The assets could be valued at about $800 million, according to the Bloomberg report. (bit.ly/2y03sQx)

Israel-based Teva, the world’s largest maker of generic drugs, has been looking at divestures to help pare its $35 billion debt pile.

The company on Monday agreed to sell its contraceptive brand, Paragard, a part of its women’s health business, to a unit of Cooper Cos (COO.N) for $1.1 billion, on a day the company named industry veteran Kare Schultz as CEO.

CVC Capital was not immediately available for comment, while Teva said it does not respond to market rumors.