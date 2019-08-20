Teva to launch generic version of EpiPen for young children

EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday its generic version of Mylan’s EpiPen for young children will be available in most retail pharmacies at a price of $300 for a 2-pack.

Israel-based Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, is already selling the product for adults, after getting U.S. approval for its copy of EpiPen in August following several years of delay.

Mylan also produces a generic version of its own life-saving EpiPen allergy treatment, which like Teva’s product is priced at about $300.

There has been a shortage of EpiPens in the United States, Europe and Canada, mainly due to a series of manufacturing delays at Pfizer Inc’s Meridian Medical unit that produces all EpiPens sold globally at a single plant near St. Louis.