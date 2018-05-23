FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Teva Pharm says FDA to decide on migraine drug on September 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it could launch its migraine treatment as early as mid-September, after an initial delay.

FILE PHOTO: A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries building is seen in Jerusalem December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

Teva had hoped to receive approval for the drug, fremanezumab by June but last month it said it would be delayed until no later than the end of 2018.

In a statement, Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is slated to make a decision on September 16.

“We are preparing to launch the product immediately when approved,” said Brendan O’Grady, head of Teva’s North America Commercial. “Migraine patients have waited years for new preventive treatments to enter the market.”

Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

