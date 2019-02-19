Teva expects about 25 percent of EpiPen market by year-end

The CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Kare Schultz speaks during a news conference to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries expects its generic version of Mylan’s EpiPen to have about 25 percent of the U.S. market by the end of 2019, Chief Executive Kare Schultz said on Tuesday.

Mylan also produces a generic version of its life-saving EpiPen allergy treatment, which like Teva’s product is priced at about $300.

The U.S. market for EpiPen is worth roughly $750 million a year.

When asked how much of that market Teva expects to hold by the end of this year, Schultz said: “It’s difficult to say exactly, but the simple answer would be 25 percent roughly.”

Israel-based Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, is already selling its product for adults and plans to start supply of a junior version for young children in 3-4 months, the Danish-born CEO told reporters.

Many of the largest U.S. pharmacies and drug distributors do not yet have Teva’s version of EpiPen, five months after it was approved for sale in the United States, pharmacy chains and a group that tracks drug shortages told Reuters last month.

Mylan’s EpiPen has also been in short supply because of manufacturing problems at the lone Pfizer plant that makes the auto-injectors.