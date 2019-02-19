Teva Pharm expects about 25 percent of EpiPen market by year end

The CEO of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Kare Schultz speaks during a news conference to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries expects its generic version of Mylan’s EpiPen to have about 25 percent of the U.S. market by the end of 2019, Chief Executive Kare Schultz said on Tuesday.

Mylan also has a generic version of its EpiPen, which is priced at around $300, similar to Teva’s product, he told reporters.

Israel-based Teva is already selling its product for adults and plans to start supply of a junior version for young kids in 3-4 months, he said.