Teva partners with Israeli institutes for early-stage drug research

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference by its CEO, Kare Schultz, to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday signed research agreements with two leading Israeli academic institutes, a move to boost its early-stage drug development with a focus on cancer treatments.

The world’s largest generic drugmaker has been looking to expand its specialty portfolio and said it is seeking more than 400 new laboratories within Israeli academia.

A partnership with Tel Aviv University will focus on research and development in cancer and brain studies, while a collaboration with the Weizmann Institute of Science will try to identify antibodies for cancer treatment, Israel-based Teva said.

“Teva is planning to carry out much more cutting-edge collaboration with researchers from leading universities and medical centers in Israel in the fields of oncology, immunology and brain studies - areas in which Israel has unique research capabilities,” said Steffen Nock, head of Teva’s innovative research team.

