Israel labor boss calls half-day strike for Sunday over Teva crisis
#Deals
December 13, 2017 / 6:25 PM / in 2 hours

Israel labor boss calls half-day strike for Sunday over Teva crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's Histadrut labor federation called a half-day general strike for Sunday, the first day of the Israeli work week, in protest at what it described as mass layoffs planned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA).

FILE PHOTO - A building belonging to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's biggest generic drugmaker and Israel's largest company, is seen in Jerusalem February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

"The entire economy - from the airport to the banks to the seaports to the municipalities to the government service to the health clinics - will stand until noon on Sunday in solidarity with Teva's employees," Histadrut chief Avi Nissenkorn told reporters.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
