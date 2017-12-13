Israel's Teva to cut jobs in restructuring on Thursday: report

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will unveil a restructuring plan on Thursday that will include laying off more than half its Israeli workforce, the Calcalist financial news website said.

Teva’s plan includes closing its research and development center in the coastal city of Netanya, selling its logistics center in Shoham and cutting 3,300 jobs out of 6,430 in Israel, Calcalist said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Saddled with nearly $35 billion in debt since acquiring Allergan’s Actavis generic drug business for $40.5 billion, Teva made a series of changes after Kare Schultz joined as its new chief executive on Nov. 1.

A spokeswoman for Teva, the world’s largest generic drug maker which employs more than 56,000 people, declined to comment on Wednesday’s report, while Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said only he was following the situation closely.

One of the plants earmarked for sale, Calcalist said, is the Teva Tech factory in Israel’s southern Negev desert. It produces raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry and employs 870 workers, according to Teva’s website.

“This is a young plant ... and hundreds of millions of shekels of Israeli government money were invested here,” Meir Babayoff, chairman of the Negev region in the Histadrut labor federation, told Israel Radio.

He vowed to stop any layoffs and called on Israel’s government “to wake up”, but declined to detail what actions labor leaders plan pending an official announcement from Teva.

Last week Bloomberg reported that the firm was considering cutting up to 10,000 jobs to reduce costs by $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the next two years.

Teva said on Tuesday that Yitzhak Peterburg, who previously served as its chairman and interim CEO, had resigned from its board with immediate effect.

New CEO Schultz ousted top division heads last month and said he would combine the firm’s generic and specialty drug businesses. He had also said Teva was working on a detailed restructuring plan to be unveiled in mid-December.