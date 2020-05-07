May 7, 2020 / 11:19 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Teva Pharm first-quarter profit beats forecasts, reaffirms 2020 outlook

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference hold by its CEO, Kare Schultz, to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) reported a higher-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by stronger demand for generic and over-the-counter drugs and respiratory products.

The world’s largest generic drugmaker earned 76 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the January-March period, up from 60 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 5% to $4.4 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva (TEVA.N) would earn 59 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.15 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

It reaffirmed its 2020 forecast for adjusted EPS of $2.30-$2.55 and revenue of $16.6-$17.0 billion. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $2.44 on revenue of $16.7 billion.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer

