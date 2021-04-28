Teva Pharm Q1 profit slips but Austedo sales keep rising

FILE PHOTO: A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries building is seen in Jerusalem December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported first-quarter profit in line with estimates on Wednesday and said it was on track to meet its 2021 targets due to growth in Huntington’s disease treatment Austedo and migraine product Ajovy.

The world’s largest generic drugmaker earned 63 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the January-March period, down from 76 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue fell 9% to $3.98 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva would earn 63 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.02 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Revenue was hit by lower income from respiratory products, generic and non-prescription drugs, some oncology products in North America and a 17% fall in sales of multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which faces stiff generic competition, to $164 million.

Partially offsetting those, Austedo sales rose 20% to $146 million in the first quarter, while sales of Ajovy gained 8% to $31 million.

Teva reaffirmed its 2021 forecasts of adjusted EPS of $2.50-$2.70 and revenue of $16.4-$16.8 billion, compared with adjusted EPS of $2.57 and revenue of $16.7 billion in 2020.

“Based on our results and expectations for the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming our guidance,” CEO Kåre Schultz said.

Teva’s debt fell to $23.2 billion from $25.9 billion at the end of 2020.