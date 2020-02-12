Teva Pharm fourth-quarter results just ahead of expectations

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) reported slightly better than expected fourth-quarter results on Wednesday and forecast 2020 earnings in line with expectations.

The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference hold by its CEO, Kare Schultz, to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The world’s largest generic drugmaker earned 62 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the October-December quarter, up from 53 cents a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1% to $4.5 billion mainly due to an increase in sales of Huntington’s treatment Austedo, new migraine drug Ajovy and certain respiratory products, partially offset by lower revenues from multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone in North America.

Analysts had forecast Teva (TEVA.N) would earn 61 cents per share excluding one-offs on revenue of $4.35 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

“In 2019, we made great strides towards positioning Teva for renewed growth by completing our two-year restructuring plan, reducing our cost base by more than $3 billion, and reducing our net debt by more than $9 billion,” CEO Kare Schultz said.

Teva is looking to Ajovy and Austedo to boost revenue and help it pay down its huge debt load, which at the end of 2019 was $26.9 billion.

Ajovy generated revenue in North America of $25 million in the quarter, while sales of Austedo doubled to $136 million.

Copaxone sales fell 26% to $264 million in North America due to generic competition.

Teva’s generic products revenues in North America in the fourth quarter increased 3% to $1.1 billion mainly due to new product launches.

For 2020 the company forecast adjusted EPS of $2.30-$2.55 and revenue of $16.6-$17.0 billion. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $2.47 on revenue of $17.2 billion.

The outlook assumes U.S. sales of Austedo of $650 million and global sales of Ajovy of $250 million.

In 2019 Teva had revenue of $16.9 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.40.