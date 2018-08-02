Teva Pharm profit beats estimates, raises full-year outlook

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) on Thursday raised its profit outlook for 2018 after reporting a smaller than expected drop in second-quarter net profit.

The world’s largest generic drugmaker also reaffirmed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is due to make a decision in mid-September for its migraine treatment fremanezumab, which it had originally hoped to launch in June.

Heavily-indebted Teva has been counting on its migraine treatment to revive its fortunes but its release has been delayed due to U.S. regulatory concerns about the manufacturing process.

Teva earned 78 cents per share, excluding one-time items in the April-June period, down from $1.02 a year earlier.

Revenue fell 18 percent to $4.7 billion due to continued price erosion in the company’s U.S. generics business, generic competition to its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone and loss of revenue following the divestment of certain products and discontinuation of some activities.

Analysts had forecast Teva (TEVA.N) would earn 64 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.74 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, it raised its forecast for adjusted EPS to $2.55-$2.80 from $2.40-$2.65 estimated last quarter. It maintained its outlook for revenue of $18.5-$19 billion.

In late 2017, Teva said it would combine its generic and speciality medicine businesses, cut more than a quarter of its workforce and close or sell 10 of its factories.

“The restructuring program is on schedule, we have already achieved a significant cost base reduction towards our target for the year and we continue to reduce our net debt,” CEO Kare Schultz said.

Copaxone revenue in North America in the second quarter decreased by 46 percent to $464 million. In Europe, Copaxone sales edged up 1 percent to $140 million.

Teva is also laden with debt related to its purchase of Allergan’s generic drug business Actavis in 2016. The company said that at end of June its debt was $30.2 billion.