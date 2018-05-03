Teva raises 2018 outlook, expects migraine drug approval by year-end

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s heavily indebted Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) on Thursday raised its financial outlook for 2018 after reporting a smaller than expected drop in first-quarter net profit and revenue.

FILE PHOTO: A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries building is seen in Jerusalem December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

Teva also said that while it does not expect to receive approval for its migraine treatment fremanezumab by mid-June, as had been hoped, it does expect the key drug to gain approval in time for launch before the end of 2018.

The world’s largest generic drugmaker said it earned 94 cents per share excluding one-off items in the first three months of the year, down from $1.06 a year ago. Revenue fell 10 percent to $5.1 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva (TEVA.N) would earn 67 cents a share excluding one-offs on revenue of $4.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year it raised its outlook for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to $2.40-$2.65 from $2.25-$2.50. Revenue expectations were raised to between $18.5 billion and $19 billion, up from $18.3 billion to $18.8 billion. Analysts have forecast EPS of $2.47 on revenue of $18.7 billion.

Teva’s struggles are similar to those of other major generic drugmakers facing price erosion, increased competition and a consolidated customer base, particularly in the United States.

First-quarter sales of its branded multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone, which opened up to generic competition last year, fell 40 percent in North America, where its total generic product sales declined by 23 percent.

RACE TO MARKET

Teva had been counting on its migraine treatment to haul it out of the doldrums. However, U.S. regulatory concerns about the manufacturing process are likely to put Teva behind two of its rivals — Amgen (AMGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N) — in the race to market for a new migraine treatment.

In late 2017 it announced a restructuring to combine its generic and specialty medicine businesses, cut more than a quarter of its workforce and announced the closure or sale of 10 of its factories.

The moves are designed to strip out $3 billion of costs by the end of 2019. Last year’s costs stood at about $16.1 billion.

“During this quarter, our strong cash flow allowed us to continue to reduce our outstanding debt and, together with our recent debt issuance and covenant amendment, has placed Teva on a more stable financial footing,” said CEO Kare Schultz.

Teva had been saddled with about $35 billion in debt since acquiring Allergan’s (AGN.N) Actavis generic drug business for $40.5 billion. Gross debt stood at $30.8 billion as of March 31.

Teva’s New York-listed shares, which fell by 50 percent last year while the INDXX global generics and new pharma index .IGNRXT gained 17.5 percent, were indicated 7.3 percent up in pre-trade.