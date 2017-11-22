FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2017 / 10:23 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Judge strikes down Texas law to limit second-trimester abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A U.S. district judge in Austin on Wednesday struck down parts of a Texas law that would restrict the most common type of second-trimester abortions in the state, after plaintiffs argued the procedure is safe, legal and necessary for women’s health.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel issued a permanent injunction on the provisions to limit the type of second-trimester abortion that were in legislation known as Senate Bill 8, saying they “are facially unconstitutional.”

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

