Judge strikes down Texas law to limit second-trimester abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A U.S. district judge in Austin on Wednesday struck down parts of a Texas law that would restrict the most common type of second-trimester abortions in the state, after plaintiffs argued the procedure is safe, legal and necessary for women’s health.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel issued a permanent injunction on the provisions to limit the type of second-trimester abortion that were in legislation known as Senate Bill 8, saying they “are facially unconstitutional.”