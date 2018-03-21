Explosion in Austin, Texas, injures man: officials

(Reuters) - An explosion injured a man in his 30s on Tuesday evening in Austin, Texas, the same day law officials said all six previous explosive devices found in the city are connected.

A bystander speaks to the media near the scene of an incident that law enforcement personnel said involved an incendiary device in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane in Austin, Texas, U.S., March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

The man was seriously injured but expected to live, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Services said on Tuesday evening on Twitter.

Austin police, the FBI and other agencies were at the scene of the Tuesday evening explosion, they said on Twitter.