No known link to terrorism in Texas bombings: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The spate of bombings in the Texas capital of Austin have no known links to terrorism, White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday.

Schertz Police block off Doerr Lane near the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, U.S., March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

“We are committed to bringing perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice. There is no apparent nexus to terrorism at this time,” Sanders said in a Twitter post.

A package bomb blew up at a FedEx Corp distribution center near San Antonio on Tuesday, officials said, and the FBI was investigating whether it was linked to a series of four homemade bombs in Austin.