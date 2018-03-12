Teenage boy killed, woman injured in Austin explosion

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A teenage boy was killed and a woman in her 40s injured in what is suspected to be a package explosion on Monday at a home in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

The fatal blast is the second this month in the central Texas city. A man was killed in a different Austin neighborhood on March 2 after the explosion of what police called “a device.”

Austin police said after the March 2 explosion they had no indication that the fatal blast was related to terrorism.

It has not provided further details about the Monday explosion, or if there are any links to the other incident this month.

Federal investigators were helping local authorities in the probe.