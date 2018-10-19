FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
October 19, 2018 / 3:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Texas police hunt woman who left toddler at stranger's door

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A woman is suspected of child abandonment for hoisting a two-year-old boy by the arm to the house of a stranger in a northern Houston suburb, ringing the doorbell and running away, authorities said on Thursday.

Neither woman nor child has been identified in the incident that unfolded in less than 30 seconds on surveillance video, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

The video ends with the woman getting into a car that speeds away from the scene in Spring, about 25 miles (40 km) north of Houston.

A woman who answered the door found the child she had never seen before, along with two bags and no adult, the sheriff’s office said.

“The child is uninjured and appears to be in good health,” it said, adding that the boy was in the custody of Child Protective Services and was being asked who left him behind.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.