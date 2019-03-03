Flight data recorder recovered from fatal Texas cargo plane crash

(Reuters) - Investigators have recovered the flight data recorder from a cargo plane that crashed on Feb. 23 in Texas, killing all three people on board, the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday.

The NTSB also posted two photos on Twitter showing the battered bright orange recorder found in the murky waters of Trinity Bay, near the small city of Anahuac.

The Amazon Prime Air cargo plane operated by Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings was flying to Houston from Miami when it nosedived into the bay, about 20 miles (32 km) southeast of Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

After the NTSB said on Friday that investigators recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 767 cargo jetliner, the discovery of its flight data recorder could further help determine what caused the crash, which has been unclear.

NTSB chairman Robert Sumwalt has said the agency is examining security camera footage from a local jail that showed the plane careening downward minutes before its planned landing. There was no distress call, officials have said.