Five killed in shooting in eastern Texas: police

(Reuters) - Five people were found shot and killed in a home in an unincorporated town in eastern Texas on Monday, police said.

Police and rescue workers responded to a call at 10:30 a.m. CST about multiple victims of an assault at a residence in Blanchard, Texas, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

At the scene, they found several victims of gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.

The sheriff did not release details about the shooting or the identities of the victims.

“The scene is extremely fluid making it difficult to release information,” the sheriff said.

Blanchard, Texas is an unincorporated town located 80 miles (129 km) north of Houston.