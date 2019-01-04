Man confesses to killing his three children in Texas: police

(Reuters) - A 27-year-old man confessed to killing his three children and wounding his wife in suburban Houston in a 911 call he made late Thursday, then later surrendered, police said.

Junaid Hashim Mehmood, 27, was being held in the slaying of the three children in Texas City, but charges were not known early Friday.

In a tearful confession, Mehmood told police “I killed my family,” in the dispatch call, local media reported. No motive was given.

Mehmood was taken into custody late Thursday behind a restaurant in southeast Houston a few hours after the gruesome discovery, according to local media.

Police said they found two toddlers, believed to be 2 and 5, and an infant shot dead and the unidentified woman shot in the head.

Police made the discoveries at about 6 p.m. local time after someone called police asking that they check on the well-being of the people at an apartment complex in Texas City, about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Houston, officials said in a statement.

Police put out an alert for Mehmood, saying he was “armed and dangerous” and a “person of interest.”

Mehmood later called police to turn himself in, Texas City police dispatchers said early Friday.

Texas City and Houston police as well as the Texas Rangers, are investigating.