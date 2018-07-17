Suspected Houston serial killer arrested, police say

(Reuters) - Houston police have arrested a man suspected of killing at least three people in a weekend crime spree, authorities said on Tuesday.

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez. Houston Police/via REUTERS

Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was taken into custody, police said on Twitter. Houston Police on Monday had warned the public to regard Rodriguez as a threat and be on “high alert.”

The Houston area was on edge after three people were killed since Friday. Police Chief Art Acevedo and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez held a joint news conference on Monday to warn that Gonzalez posed a threat to the community.

“Let’s get this man off the street as soon as possible,” Acevedo said on Twitter.

The victims included a widow and two people who were killed in mattress stores, officials said.