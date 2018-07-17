Suspected Houston serial killer arrested, police say

(Reuters) - Houston police have arrested a man suspected of killing at least three people in a weekend crime spree, authorities said on Tuesday.
Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was taken into custody, police said on Twitter. Houston Police on Monday had warned the public to regard Rodriguez as a threat and be on “high alert.”
The Houston area was on edge after three people were killed since Friday. Police Chief Art Acevedo and Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez held a joint news conference on Monday to warn that Gonzalez posed a threat to the community.
“Let’s get this man off the street as soon as possible,” Acevedo said on Twitter.
The victims included a widow and two people who were killed in mattress stores, officials said.
