Two toddlers and infant dead, woman wounded in Texas shooting

(Reuters) - Police found two toddlers and an infant shot dead and a woman wounded with a gunshot to her head, at an apartment in a suburb of Houston, Texas, late on Thursday, officials said.

A “person of interest” has surrendered to authorities, and was being held by the Texas City Police Department on unrelated warrants. But he was not named as a suspect in the shootings.

The children are believed to be aged 5 and 2, as well as an infant, police said in a statement.

Police found the woman and the bodies of the children during a welfare check at about 6 p.m., at an apartment complex in Texas City, about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Houston, officials said in a statement.

The woman, whose name was not released, was in stable condition at a Galveston hospital, police said, and her relationship to the children was not immediately clear.

The woman was not able to immediately speak to police because of her injuries, the Houston Chronicle said.

The 27-year-old “person of interest” was described as “armed an dangerous” in a news release, but had not been charged with a crime in connection to the shooting by early Friday.

Texas City police, along with Houston police and the Texas Rangers, are investigating the case. No motive was disclosed by officials.