Powder found in senator's campaign building non-hazardous: officials

(Reuters) - At least two people were taken to a hospital after a suspicious white powdery substance was found in a Houston building where U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s electoral campaign office is located, but tests showed the substance to be non-hazardous, fire officials said on Tuesday.

The substance was found in the Phoenix Tower building in Houston, the city’s fire department said on Twitter.

“It was a false alarm, all’s fine,” said Roxann Malloy, a Cruz campaign volunteer who answered the phone at the Republican senator’s campaign office. Cruz is seeking re-election in November’s national elections.

She said the powder was found in a package a few floors below the campaign office.

The floor was briefly evacuated and people who had contact with the substance were taken to hospital as a precaution, the fire department said.

Houston Police Department said on Twitter that they were assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the investigation. The FBI office in Houston did not immediately respond to a request for comment.