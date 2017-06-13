Bail terms set for Texas deputy, husband in chokehold death

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Houston judge set bond terms, including no access to guns, at the first court appearance on Tuesday of a sheriff's deputy and her husband who are charged with murder in the chokehold death of a restaurant patron that was caught on video, officials said

The family of the man who died filed a separate civil suit against off-duty Harris County deputy Chauna Thompson, 45, and her husband Terry Thompson, 41, for the May 28 death of John Hernandez, 24, at a Houston-area Denny's, a lawyer for the Hernandez family said.

The video shot by a civilian on the scene shows Hernandez face-down on the ground and moaning with Terry Thompson on top of him with his arm around the man's neck.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital. He was in a coma and he died a few days later after life support was removed. He died from a lack of oxygen to the brain caused by strangulation and chest compression, the county medical examiner told local media.

Lawyers for the couple said Hernandez was drunk and initiated the fight and they were just trying to subdue the man. Protesters who gathered outside court on Tuesday have accused the couple of excessive force, adding that racial bias against a Hispanic-American was a factor.

As a part of their release on bond, state District Judge Kelli Johnson ordered the deputy and her husband to undergo drug testing and prohibited them from having contact with the Hernandez family, court officials said.

If convicted, the two could face up to life in prison. Chauna Thompson was placed on unpaid leave by the sheriff's office in Harris County, which contains Houston, after being charged.

The Hernandez family is seeking at least $1 million in damages from the Thompsons in the wrongful death civil suit, a lawyer for the family said.

"The outcome of criminal cases is not for certain. So this is because, if something were to happen in the criminal case, justice could still prevail through a civil case," attorney Randall Kallinen said in a telephone interview.