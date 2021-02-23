BNSF fuel train collision causes fire in gasoline cars near Cameron, Texas

A fire is seen at the place of the train and truck collision in Cameron, Texas, U.S., February 23, 2021, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Lonnie E. Gosch/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - A BNSF train carrying fuel collided with a truck near Cameron, Texas, causing fire in gasoline-carrying cars and prompting an evacuation in the vicinity, the company said on Twitter.

“Five of the impacted cars were carrying gasoline and are on fire,” the company said. Five other cars carrying non-hazardous loads were also on fire.

There were no injuries to the crew or the truck driver, BNSF said, adding that local first responders and company personnel were onsite to respond to the incident.