Mitsui & Co's ITC hit with water pollution charges after Texas tank fire

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a fire burning at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, east of Houston, Texas, U.S., March 18, 2019. Jaimie Meldrum/@jamiejow/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd’s Intercontinental Terminals Co faces five environmental criminal charges following a March chemical fire at its Deer Park, Texas, petrochemical storage facility, local officials said on Monday.

ITC was charged with polluting waterways that flow into the Gulf of Mexico, according to charges filed by the Harris County district attorney. ITC could face penalties of up to $100,000 for each of the five charges.