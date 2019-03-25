Petrochemical disaster still hampering efforts to clear Houston shipping bottleneck

Smoke covers the Houston area from a fire burning at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, east of Houston, Texas, U.S., March 18, 2019. Michael Sahrman/Handout via REUTERS

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The backlog of vessels waiting to traverse through the Houston Ship Channel grew on Monday while it remained closed to traffic for a third day as emergency workers attempted to clear a petrochemical spill from the Intercontinental Terminals Co (ITC) storage facility in Deer Park, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday.

Thirty-one vessels waited to enter the Houston Ship Channel on Monday, while another 31 waited to leave, up from 26, respectively, on Sunday morning. The seven-mile section of the Houston Ship Channel from Light 116 to Tucker’s Bayou remained closed, said Coast Guard Vessel Tracking Service Watch Supervisor Ashley Dumont.