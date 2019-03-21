Residents told to shelter in place after Texas petrochemical plant fire

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Residents of a Houston-area community were told to remain indoors and schools in six communities were closed on Thursday, after a petrochemical plant fire that burned for days released high levels of a cancer-causing chemical into the air.

Smoke rises from a fire burning at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, east of Houston, Texas, U.S., March 18, 2019. Jaimie Meldrum/@jamiejow/Handout via REUTERS

The three-day blaze at Mitsui unit Intercontinental Terminals Co (ITC) in Deer Park, Texas, was extinguished early on Wednesday after it destroyed 11 giant tanks containing fuels. No injuries were reported.

The City of Deer Park, 20 miles (32 km) east of Houston, issued a shelter-in-place advisory to its 34,000 residents after reports of “action levels” of benzene or other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) within city limits, the municipality said on its website.

Inhaling benzene, a carcinogenic chemical, can cause minor irritation to skin, eyes and the respiratory system, while severe exposure can harm the nervous system or lead to unconsciousness, according to the Canadian Center for Occupational Health and Safety.

ITC, which reported that workers monitoring the scene of the fire had detected increased levels of benzene, said on its website the levels observed were “below those that represent an immediate risk.” A spokeswoman for ITC could not say what levels were detected.

Residents were advised to remain indoors, turn off air conditioning and heating systems, and close doors and windows, making sure to plug any gaps, holes or cracks with wet towels or sheets to prevent the entry of potentially harmful vapors.

A state highway was closed in the city and the Deer Park Independent School District and five other nearby school systems canceled classes.

The fire, which began on Sunday morning, destroyed 11 tanks holding up to 80,000 barrels of gasoline and other fuels. The site had as many as 242 tanks able to hold up to 13.1 million barrels of fuels before the fire.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined, officials said.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality estimated that on the first day of the fire, 6.2 million pounds of carbon monoxide and thousands of pounds of nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide and toluene were released.

The environmental regulator said it was investigating the incident. It has cited Intercontinental Terminals for violations of state air-emissions rules 39 times over the past 16 years.

A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official said on Wednesday that air-monitoring systems near the site along the nation’s busiest petrochemical shipping port found no hazardous levels of volatile organic compounds or particulate matter.

The federal agency said it will test local waterways for possible contamination from the millions of gallons of water and foam that were dropped on the fire since Sunday.

Some of the liquids leaked out of a containment dike and into a nearby drainage ditch that feeds into the Houston Ship Channel, the EPA official said.

The Harris County district attorney’s office has assigned an environmental prosecutor for any possible wrongdoing, a spokesman said.