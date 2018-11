(Reuters) - A Mexican man was executed in Texas on Wednesday for bludgeoning his 42-year-old wife and two children to death with a sledgehammer at their home in 1992, the state said.

Roberto Ramos Moreno, 64, was put to death by lethal injection in the state’s death chamber in Huntsville, where he was pronounced dead at 9:36 p.m. local time, state correction officials said.