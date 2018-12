Alvin Braziel appears in a booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 10, 2018. Texas Department of Criminal Justice/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The state of Texas on Tuesday executed an inmate convicted of murdering a man and sexually assaulting his newlywed wife at a Dallas-area community college more than two decades ago.

Alvin Braziel, 43, was pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m. local time, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was put to death by lethal injection in the state’s death chamber in Huntsville.