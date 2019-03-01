U.S.
Texas executes man convicted of murdering three in-laws in 1989

(Reuters) - A 70-year-old man convicted of murdering his estranged wife’s parents and brother in 1989 was executed in Texas on Thursday, hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition seeking a reprieve on grounds he had received inadequate defense at his trial.

Billie Wayne Coble was pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m. CST (0024 GMT) from lethal injection at the state’s death chamber in Huntsville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement.

