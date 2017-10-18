FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas house fire kills mother, five children in 'horrific scene'
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 18, 2017 / 2:05 PM / in 4 days

Texas house fire kills mother, five children in 'horrific scene'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Five children and their mother were killed early on Wednesday when fire engulfed their rural Texas home about 100 miles east northeast of Houston, Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis said.

Firefighters responded to an alarm shortly after midnight and discovered the bodies as they put out the blaze, which destroyed the home, Davis said.

“Tough situation, really a horrific scene here and just so sad that we’re dealing with six victims at a house fire,” Davis told Beaumont television station KFDM shortly after the fire had been put out.

The identities of the mother and the children, who ranged in age from 3 to 11 and included a set of 4-year-old twins, were being withheld pending notification of other family members, he said.

Davis told Reuters by phone that investigators expected to have their preliminary findings on the fire’s cause later on Wednesday.

The tragedy took a toll on the close-knit community, especially the firefighters who answered the call, he said.

“It’s one thing to have a fatality, and it’s one thing to have a fatality of a child, but to have multiple child victims, that’s mentally just devastating for the first responders,” Davis said.

Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.