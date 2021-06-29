Gas pipeline explosion kills two in Collin County, Texas

(Reuters) -An explosion on a natural gas pipeline in Collin County, Texas, near the town of Farmersville, killed two people and injured three, local media reports bit.ly/3heQk2m said on Monday.

Atmos Energy Corp contractors were servicing a gas line in the area when the explosion happened, media reported.

“Technicians continue to work with the fire departments and emergency first responders to monitor the situation and make sure the area is safe,” the company said in an emailed response.

The scene of the incident was safe, the Collin County Sheriff’s office said, although it urged people to avoid the area if possible.

Farmersville is about 37 miles (59 km) northeast of Dallas.