U.S.
June 26, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

Four injuries reported in Texas hospital blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - At least four people were injured in an explosion outside a central Texas hospital on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of some patients, authorities and local media said.

Smoke rises above the Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, Texas, U.S., June 26, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. SUE ECKHARDT/via REUTERS

Police in Gatesville, about 100 miles north of Austin, would not comment on whether there were any injuries or what might have caused the blast.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The explosion appears to have happened at a construction site to expand the Coryell Memorial Healthcare System in Gatesville, Waco TV station KWTX reported, citing local officials.

It said four people were injured, including one critically. Hospital officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Texas New Mexico Power Co said nearly 900 customers in Gatesville have lost power.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Bill Berkrot

