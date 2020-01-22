January 22, 2020 / 9:21 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Texas Instruments beats quarterly revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: A Texas Instruments Office is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday and said most of its markets showed signs of stabilizing.

The company’s net income fell to $1.07 billion, or $1.12 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.24 billion, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10% to $3.35 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

