Texas Instruments beats quarterly revenue estimates

FILE PHOTO: A Texas Instruments Office is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday and said most of its markets showed signs of stabilizing.

The company’s net income fell to $1.07 billion, or $1.12 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.24 billion, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10% to $3.35 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.