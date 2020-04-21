Technology News
April 21, 2020 / 8:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Texas Instruments forecast current-quarter sales below estimates

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Texas Instruments Office is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) on Tuesday forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, as the chip industry braces for a big hit from the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, whose broad lineup of products makes it a proxy for the chip industry, said it expected revenue in the range of $2.61 billion to $3.19 billion, the midpoint of which was below analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

