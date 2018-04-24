TI profit tops estimates on automotive, industrial demand; shares rise

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Texas Instruments (TXN.O) topped Wall Street targets for first-quarter profit and gave a stronger-than-expected outlook for the second quarter, thanks to higher sales of semiconductors used in cars and industrial machinery.

FILE PHOTO: An employee enters the research building of Texas Instruments France firm in Villeneuve-Loubet near Nice December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

TI’s shares, which have fallen 6 percent this year, climbed over 5 percent in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Dallas-based TI, which primarily makes analog chips for use in industrial equipment, automobiles and consumer electronics, has benefited as automakers increasingly invest in self-driving technology.

The automotive industry accounted for 19 percent of TI’s revenue last year, up from 18 percent in 2016 and 15 percent in the previous year.

TI’s stronger-than-expected results come one week after semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research Corp’s (LRCX.O) quarterly report showed that its shipments missed Wall Street expectations for the first time since 2013.

Lam’s results dragged down other chip stocks and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index .SOX, which has since fallen 8.4 percent.

The index has almost doubled in value over the past two years thanks to booming demand for chips used in automobiles, internet-connected devices and consumer gadgets.

TI’s net income rose 37 percent to $1.37 billion or $1.35 per share in the three months ended March 31. Excluding one-time items, TI earned $1.21 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate by 10 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter revenue rose about 11 percent to $3.90 billion and topped expectations of $3.65 billion.

For the second quarter, TI expects revenue of between $3.78 billion and $4.10 billion and earnings of $1.19 to $1.39 per share. The earnings forecast includes an estimated $10 million tax benefit.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $3.90 billion and earnings of $1.23 per share.