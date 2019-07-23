Business News
July 23, 2019 / 8:16 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Texas Instruments beat profit estimates, shares up 6%

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Texas Instruments Office is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, signaling a relief against the backdrop of a global slowdown in demand for microchips and sending its shares up 6% in extended trading.

The company had previously warned that the slowdown may last a few more quarters, as China’s economy cools and manufacturers face the fallout of a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute.

Texas, whose broad lineup of products makes it a proxy for the chip industry, said it expected third-quarter revenue to be between $3.65 billion and $3.95 billion. The company also estimated a profit of between $1.31 and $1.53 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $3.83 billion and profit of $1.38 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $1.31 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.41 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.22 per share.

Total revenue fell about 9% to $3.67 billion, but beat estimates of $3.6 billion.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below