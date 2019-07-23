Texas Instruments beat profit estimates, shares up 6%

FILE PHOTO: A Texas Instruments Office is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday, signaling a relief against the backdrop of a global slowdown in demand for microchips and sending its shares up 6% in extended trading.

The company had previously warned that the slowdown may last a few more quarters, as China’s economy cools and manufacturers face the fallout of a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute.

Texas, whose broad lineup of products makes it a proxy for the chip industry, said it expected third-quarter revenue to be between $3.65 billion and $3.95 billion. The company also estimated a profit of between $1.31 and $1.53 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $3.83 billion and profit of $1.38 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $1.31 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.41 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.22 per share.

Total revenue fell about 9% to $3.67 billion, but beat estimates of $3.6 billion.