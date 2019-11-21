Fire contained at Texas oilfield site, one critically injured

(Reuters) - One person was seriously injured in a Midland, Texas, explosion and fire on Thursday involving several storage tanks and a truck used in oilfield operations, according to a hospital spokeswoman and local media reports.

The fire was contained at the property owned by petroleum and petroleum products distributor Oasis Transportation and Marketing Corp around 1:30 p.m. CST, according to Erin Bailey, a public information officer for Midland. Oasis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Midland Memorial Hospital received one patient, who was in critical condition after the blast, hospital public relations manager Tasa Richardson said. Richardson declined to provide additional details about the injuries.

Firefighters first responded to the blaze in Southeast Midland at about 10:30 a.m. CST (1630 GMT), CBS7 news reported.

The blaze was about half a mile south from a Midland oil storage terminal owned by Centurion Pipeline LP, but there was no impact to oil tanks at the hub, said Casey Nikoloric, a spokeswoman for Centurion. “All clear at the Centuion site,” she said.

A hot oiler truck, which is used to remove wax deposits from oil wells, and four or five frac tanks that typically hold water or proppant were engulfed in the flames, the news station reported. A firefighter truck also caught fire after fuel spilled onto the ground and spread the blaze, it reported.

County and emergency officials were not available for comment.

Businesses and homes within about a half-mile of the fire have been evacuated, KCBD, an NBC affiliate, reported.

Midland, Texas, is one of the most active oil producing areas in the United States. It includes part of the Permian basin, the largest U.S. shale basin.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices in Midland did not appear to be affected by the fire, though it was seen trading stronger around $1.40 a barrel over U.S. crude futures earlier in the morning session, prior to the fire, traders said.