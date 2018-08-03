FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 9:56 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Worker dies from injuries in west Texas pipeline blaze

Liz Hampton

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - One worker died after a fire and series of pipeline explosions two days ago in Midland County, Texas, officials said on Friday.

The name and age of the worker who died was not provided. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

The explosions occurred late Wednesday morning, when workers from two pipeline companies were investigating a underground gas leak. Two firefighters on the scene were also injured during the explosion.

Kinder Morgan Inc and Navitas Midstream Partners both said at least one employee was injured. The accident occurred in the Permian Basin, where oil and gas activity has surged in recent years.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; editing by Grant McCool

