Natgas pipeline explosion in Texas injures five, says official

(Reuters) - A series of natural gas pipeline explosions in Midland County, Texas had left five people in hospital being treated for burns, while flows to the pipelines in the area were being temporarily halted, a city official said.

“Fire Department personnel suppressed the fire, however approximately one hour later a second and third small explosion followed,” said Elana Ladd, the Public Information Officer for Midland, in emailed comments.

Multiple pipelines are located at the site and the operator of the pipeline is unknown at this time, Ladd said, adding that the responders were focusing on shutting off pressure and flow to the pipelines at the site.

The pipeline explosion occurred on a rural road, FM 1379, about five miles south of Highway 158 at around 11:30 a.m. local time (1630 GMT), she said, adding that the road had been closed.

Four of the five individuals injured are being treated in Lubbock for burns and the fifth individual is being treated at Midland Memorial Hospital, Ladd added. One of those injured is a firefighter.