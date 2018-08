(Reuters) - A pipeline explosion in Midland County, Texas, injured five people, according to a local media report on Wednesday.

The explosion has also caused some closures and detours in the area, news website YourBasin.com said. (bit.ly/2vezwl1)

Midland County Sheriff’s office confirmed the explosion, but did not share any other details.

It was not immediately known which company operates the pipeline or what product it carries.