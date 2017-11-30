Texas congressman will not seek re-election in wake of nude selfie-newspaper

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Texas Republican congressman Joe Barton will not seek re-election, the Dallas Morning News reported in an exclusive interview published on Thursday, a decision he made after nude pictures he took of himself were leaked on social media.

“There are enough people who lost faith in me that it’s time to step aside and let there be a new voice for the 6th district in Washington, so I am not going to run for re-election,” he told the paper.