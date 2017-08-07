FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Third Boy Scout dies after sailboat hits power line in Texas
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 7, 2017 / 7:40 PM / in 2 months

Third Boy Scout dies after sailboat hits power line in Texas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - An 11-year-old Boy Scout died on Monday from injuries suffered aboard a sailboat that hit an overhead power line and killed two other boys on an east Texas lake over the weekend, a state official said.

The boy died at a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he was airlifted after the Saturday accident on Lake O’ The Pines, said Steve Lightfoot, a spokesman for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The boy was one of three aboard a catamaran sailboat that struck a power line during a Scout outing. Game wardens found the boat on fire about 300 yards (274 meters) from power lines.

The two Scouts who died at the scene may have been electrocuted, the department has said. The department said the two who died were 18 and 16 years old, though local media gave the older boy’s age as 17.

Lightfoot declined to identify the three, citing department policy on naming minors. Local media have identified them as Will Brannon, 17; Heath Faucheux, 16; and Thomas Larry, 11.

They were all were part of Troop 620 from Hallsville, Texas, Parks and Wildlife said.

Lightfoot said an investigation was continuing.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz and Ian Simpson; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Leslie Adler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.